WATCH: Bills safety Micah Hyde lays out for interception at camp

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs even had to tip his cap to his teammate after practice.

During Buffalo’s “Red and Blue” training camp session, safety Micah Hyde had a big-time play during team drills.

Laying out for the ball, Hyde jumped in front of a Josh Allen pass intended for Diggs who was crossing the field. Getting into the right position was impressive, let alone hanging onto the ball.

Check out the highlight of the play below:

