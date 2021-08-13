WATCH: Bills safety Micah Hyde lays out for interception at camp
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs even had to tip his cap to his teammate after practice.
During Buffalo’s “Red and Blue” training camp session, safety Micah Hyde had a big-time play during team drills.
Laying out for the ball, Hyde jumped in front of a Josh Allen pass intended for Diggs who was crossing the field. Getting into the right position was impressive, let alone hanging onto the ball.
Check out the highlight of the play below:
MICAH‼️@Micah_Hyde | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/S3gzZo5WES
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 8, 2021
Related
Why Bills' Efe Obada just wants 'to be known as a player'
Emmanuel Sanders returns to Buffalo Bills practice
Dion Dawkins makes first appearance at Buffalo Bills training camp
What Baker Mayfield said about Josh Allen's extension