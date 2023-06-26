WATCH: Bills release behind-the-scenes look at stadium construction

The Buffalo Bills released a behind-the-scenes video on their YouTube page regarding the construction of the team’s new stadium. It can be found in the player above.

The stadium has an anticipated opening date for 2026. It was also retain the name Highmark Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire