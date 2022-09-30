WATCH: Bills’ Reggie Gilliam talks early-season involvement

Reggie Gilliam has been one of the more versatile players the Bills have had on their roster the past few years. The fullback-tight end hybrid makes it work… whatever that might be.

He’s shown that early this season.

And Gilliam’s touchdown was not a flash in the pan. We’ve come to see that since he keeps getting involved, week after week.

Gilliam spoke on both his versatility and game plan involvement with the team’s radio show this past week, One Bills Live. See the YouTube clip above for Gilliam’s interview.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire