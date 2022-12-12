WATCH: Bills QB Josh Allen’s on-field interview after win vs. Jets

Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn’t have his best game of 2022 against the Jets in Week 14.

Still. he was pleased. His team won 22-10 in a hard-fought contest.

After the victory, Allen spoke on the field with the CBS Sports broadcast team and gave props to the Jets (7-6). The Bills (10-3) previously lost to the Jets, and Allen admitted that was a fair and square win back in Week 9.

“That’s a good defense, that’s a good team we just played,” Allen said. “They played hard. Obviously, they beat us last time.”

Check out the CBS Sports clip below for the QB’s full post-game interview:

"That's a good defense we just played. That's a good team." – Josh Allen gives props to the New York Jets after he and the @BuffaloBills pull out a hard-fought win. 🎤 @tracywolfson pic.twitter.com/Aqp228YYlU — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 11, 2022

