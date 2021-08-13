WATCH: Bills QB Josh Allen mic’d up at practice
The Buffalo Bills are prepping to face the Detroit Lions on Friday in their first preseason game of 2021.
To prepare for it, the team took part in plenty of team drills at their annual “red and blue” practice last week.
During it, the team put a microphone on quarterback Josh Allen. He was well aware of it and joked around throughout the session and had some fun.
Check out the highlights below:
.@JoshAllenQB is SAVAGE on the mic. 😂@geico | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/z3mHml3oTs
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 10, 2021
