WATCH: Bills QB Josh Allen hits dingers at Micah Hyde’s softball charity
Josh Allen throws it long and hits ’em even longer.
The Buffalo Bills quarterback joined in on the festivities during Micah Hyde’s softball charity event over the weekend.
The offense faced off against the defense and won 10-9 in the game. During the home run derby, Allen won that as well and you want highlights?
Here are highlights:
.@JoshAllenQB dingers all day. 😮💨#GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/WIBYC43las
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 19, 2024