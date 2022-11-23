WATCH: Bills players reveal their least favorite Thanksgiving food
Everyone has the one food they look forward to enjoying the most on Thanksgiving.
But what about the opposite end of the spectrum… the least favorite?
Bills players, including Josh Allen, Mitch Morse, Isaiah McKenzie, and more, revealed their answers.
Check out their answers in the clip below:
Give us all the Thanksgiving food hot takes. 😳@LabattUSA | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/hAwqX9JcQc
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 23, 2022
