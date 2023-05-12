WATCH: Bills use players’ ‘dreams’ to announce 2023 schedule

The Bills went with an unorthodox approach to announcing their 2023 schedule.

Using the “dreams” players have, players such as Josh Allen, Damien Harris and more went through their dream jobs if they were not NFL players… like being a paper boy… or firefighters. It got interesting.

Check it out below, and be sure to peep the entire Bills schedule:

