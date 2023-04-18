WATCH: Bills players arrive to offseason workouts
Buffalo Bills players got back together for the first time this offseason ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
The Bills entered the first phase of offseason workouts. There isn’t much football yet, but we’re inching closer and closer.
The team went on to share video of players such as Josh Allen, Dawson Knox and Von Miller arriving in Orchard Park ahead of those sessions.
Check it out below:
📍 One Bills Drive#GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/I3ojIZZZyD
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 17, 2023
