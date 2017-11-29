Watch: Bills player levitates back to his feet after incomplete pass

You can watch the video a million times and it’s still not going to seem any less weird. Zay Jones of the Buffalo Bills misses a pass midway through the second quarter of Sunday’s Bills-Chiefs game, then seems to levitate right back to his feet. Seriously, watch it:

Amazing.

It looks like a video game glitch, or a film run in reverse, but trust us: this is 100 percent legitimate. The truth is that Jones levered himself up with his left leg and some serious core strength, but we’d also accept witchcraft, telekinesis or a glitch in the matrix as possible explanations.

Jones himself offered up his own idea:

When you fall down but God has your back. pic.twitter.com/OZyQIPVL4e — Zay (@zayjones11) November 26, 2017





We usually recommend you don’t try this at home, but if you can pull it off, hey, let us know on Twitter. Here’s a local newscast trying the Zay Jones Challenge; can you do it?

Well done, Mr. Jones.

Zay Jones, floating. (Via screen shot)

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

