WATCH: Bills’ Nyheim Hines earned Nickelodeon Award

You might have thought Bills return man Nyheim Hines won the big honors via the NFL this week.

Another even larger one came in.

For his two-return touchdown effort against the Patriots in Week 18, Hines was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

In addition, Hines was honored by Nickelodeon. The children’s network is looking to get the younger generation involved in football more, and Hines won their coveted “NVP” honor for Week 18.

Check out the Nick announcement below:

