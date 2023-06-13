What to watch for at Bills mandatory minicamp this week

The Buffalo Bills will hit the field for their 2023 mandatory minicamp workouts starting on Tuesday for three days.

Here are the seven things to watch for this week:

Will Stefon Diggs practice?

Multiple players have missed several voluntary workouts over the past few months. Stefon Diggs is among them, but he’s not alone, that should be noted first.

And again, those were all voluntary sessions he missed. Diggs was not required to be there.

But of all those players that missed time, none are as polarizing as Diggs who has had some headlines chase him throughout this offseason.

Diggs was spotted yelling on Buffalo’s sideline at teammates at the end of the 2022 postseason. He also has made comments during interviews and on social media which have caught attention.

All that will be put to bed if Diggs is in attendance, which is the anticipation. In years past, he has skipped voluntary workouts and still showed up at minicamp.

Offensive line reps

Bills offensive tackle Ryan Bates (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

There is a ton of competition to watch along Buffalo’s offensive line.

Notably, at guard, the Bills brought in veterans Connor McGovern and David Andrews to compete alongside incumbent starter Ryan Bates and second-round rookie O’Cyrus Torrence. Both starting guard spots are up for grabs.

At tackle, Brandon Shell was a late free-agent signing. He could push Spencer Brown for time at right tackle.

Minicamp is not where these position battles will be won–it still will be where they begin. It’s worth playing attention to.

Where Dorian Williams practices

Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

When the Bills drafted Dorian Williams in the third round, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane said he would take reps this year behind Matt Milano. Instead, he was in Tremaine Edmunds’ old spot during OTAs.

Does that continue during minicamp?

Cornerback rotation

Bills defensive back Kaiir Elam (24) (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The anticipation is Kaiir Elam will start across from Tre’Davious White at the outside cornerback positions in 2023. Elam, a 2022 first-round selection, will get every opportunity to do just that.

There’s still a chance others slide in ahead of him at some point this summer if he does not perform. On paper, Dane Jackson is the player that will have the best shot at overtaking Elam’s spot. One could envision the Bills coaching staff rotating these two during minicamp.

But perhaps not. Stay tuned.

New-found defensive end competition

Bills defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa (57) (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

The bottom half of the defensive end position will be interesting once Von Miller returns from his knee injury after the Bills signed Leonard Floyd.

There’s a possibility that one of Buffalo’s former top draft picks in either AJ Epenesa, Shaq Lawson, or Boogie Basham might eventually be cut. Factoring in Greg Rousseau, who has played much better than that trio during his career, that’s way too many bodies in one position group.

If someone is clearly behind the rest of the uniit during minicamp, they could be in trouble down the line.

How are running backs handled?

Bills running back James Cook Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Likewise to the play in the trenches, there’s a position battle at running back for the Bills. This one could unfold differently than the others.

Is James Cook or Damien Harris, who signed during free agency, named the full-time starter eventually? Does one take more reps than the other this spring indicating that could happen?

Cook, a former second-round pick, might have the inside edge because of his draft status.

Or is it a case where there is no clear-cut starter? Cook and former Bill Devin Singletary were a committee approach used by Buffalo in years past. That could be the case again with Cook and Harris.

Minicamp could show the hand of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey a bit.

New role for Sean McDermott

Bills head coach Sean McDermott (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

No longer just head coach, Sean McDermott is now the defensive coordinator of the Bills. He’s already been talking about how different life is for him pulling double duty and that will continue during minicamp.

