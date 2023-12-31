WATCH: Bills’ Khalil Shakir surprises Army vet with game tickets
The Bills surprised Field Training Office Joy Koritz with tickets to the team’s upcoming game against the Patriots.
Receiver Khalil Shakir, who has military ties of his own, presented the tickets to her virtually.
Check out the exchange shared in the clip below:
Surprise! You're spending New Year's Eve with at Highmark Stadium.@King_Khalil2 made a special Army Veteran's dream come true! 🤗@AMR_Social | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/KveHqhfk2C
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 30, 2023