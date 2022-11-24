WATCH: Bills’ Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Tyler Bass enjoy turkey after win over Lions

The annual NFL tradition in 2022 featured Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Tyler Bass after the Bills’ win over the Lions on Thanksgiving.

In Week 12, the Bills took the 28-25 win thanks to a time-expiring field goal by Bass. A few moments prior, Allen and Diggs connected on a 36-yard catch to get their team in range for Bass.

Thanks to all their efforts, they were selected to enjoy a turkey leg after the win… and that they did.

Check out the trio Bills players during their on-field, post-game interview with CBS Sports (along with their turkey) in the clip below:

"I have the best quarterback in the league." Stefon Diggs, Tyler Bass and Josh Allen celebrate a nail-biting Thanksgiving W with @tracywolfson, and turkey legs of course 🍗 pic.twitter.com/p23AhaeYEl — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 24, 2022

