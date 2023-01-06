WATCH: Bills’ Josh Allen, Sean McDermott get emotional discussing Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin is improving. That was the exact medicine the Buffalo Bills locker room needed.

On Thursday, Hamlin’s doctors said he had shown “remarkable improvement” and noted that he was finally awake.

While there’s still a long way to go for Hamlin to get back to 100 percent after suffering cardiac arrest during his team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, the news lifted a ton of weight.

The Bills finally felt well enough to discuss what happened and how things have unfolded in recent days. Among those to speak on behalf of the team were quarterback Josh Allen and head coach Sean McDermott.

While both felt well enough to chat, it was easy to see that they were still emotional. Periodically during their interviews, the pair got choked up.

Their emotions and reactions to Hamlin’s ongoing injury situation can be found in the clips below:

Josh Allen thanks the Bills training staff for their heroic work on Monday night. "They saved his life" #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/sglIO1wNSm — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 6, 2023

Buffalo Bills Coach Sean McDermott gets emotional while talking about what Damar Hamlin's mom will be able to share with her son. pic.twitter.com/oniIgjBAhi — News 8 WROC (@News_8) January 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire