WATCH: Bills’ Josh Allen’s on-field, post-Dolphins interview

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was his usual candid self after a long day at the office.

While the Bills did beat the Dolphins, 34-31, to stay alive in the playoffs, turnovers were an issue and the game was close for most of it. That played a big part.

During his post-game interview on the field, Allen said those observations would be true.

“It was pretty sloppy, it wasn’t pretty by any means,” Allen admitted. “We found a way, that’s all that matters.”

See the attached CBS Sports clip below for Allen’s full interview:

“Its the playoffs… We found a way, that’s all that matters"@JoshAllenQB praised his defense for their role in the @BuffaloBills tight win over the Dolphins. 🎤 @tracywolfson pic.twitter.com/DjA7gmlber — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 15, 2023

