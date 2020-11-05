WATCH: Bills’ Jordan Poyer mic’d up vs. Patriots

Bills safety Jordan Poyer was among the most pumped up players after beating the New England Patriots, 24-21, in Week 8.
Why? Simply put, he hasn’t since he joined the Bills in 2017.
… And not only that, Poyer knew his numbers: He entered last week 0-10 in his career against the Pats. That all changed.
Check out Poyer mic’d up during Week 8 via the team here:
Related
Former Bills LB Kiko Alonso traded for fourth time at deadline
Power Rankings: Wins have Bills moving up ahead of challenging slate
Buffalo Bills sign Daryl Worley
Bill Belichick's interesting 'sold out' comments post-Bills loss