WATCH: Bills’ Jordan Poyer mic’d up vs. Patriots

Bills safety Jordan Poyer was among the most pumped up players after beating the New England Patriots, 24-21, in Week 8.

Why? Simply put, he hasn’t since he joined the Bills in 2017.

… And not only that, Poyer knew his numbers: He entered last week 0-10 in his career against the Pats. That all changed.

Check out Poyer mic’d up during Week 8 via the team here:

