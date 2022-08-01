WATCH: Bills’ Jordan Poyer discusses ’13 seconds’ vs. Chiefs with Tyreek Hill

Bills safety Jordan Poyer sat down and talked about his team’s last game with some a pretty surprising person: Tyreek Hill.

That contest was the Bills’ loss to the Chiefs in the AFC divisional round of the 2021 postseason. In it, the Chiefs won in overtime despite being behind on the scoreboard with 13 seconds remaining.

Poyer was on the field for the final ticks of the clock. So was Hill. At the time, Hill was a member of the Chiefs and he invited Poyer onto his podcast, “It Needed To Be Said.”

Hill, who wears a confident persona on his sleeves, brought the topic up almost immediately during the interview. Poyer disclosed how he felt thinking back on.

“It’s something that I sit back and I think about every other night or so–Pissed off we let it slip away like that,” Poyer said.

But Poyer got in a bit of a shot, too. Hill left the Chiefs and was traded to the Dolphins this offseason, an AFC East rival.

Poyer won’t be mad about some possible revenge on the horizon.

“I’m glad we get to see you twice a year now,” Poyer said.

For more from the interview between the two All-Pro players, check out the episode in the YouTube video below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire