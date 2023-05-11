WATCH: Bills-Jets season opener announced on ‘Good Morning America’

The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets will kickoff Monday Night Football in 2023.

Ahead of the NFL releasing the entire schedule for next season, the league teased some season-opening matchups. Among them was the Bills vs. Jets on prime time and the announcement was made live on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Miss that? Check it out in the GMA clip below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire