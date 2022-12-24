WATCH: Bills’ James Cook scampers for score vs. Bears

James Cook continued the Bills’ successes rushing the ball in the second half of their Week 16 matchup with the Bears.

Already up 14-10 thanks to a 33-yard rushing touchdown from Devin Singletary right out of halftime, Cook got one of his own.

Cook’s was a 27-yard rush and it extended the Bills’ lead to a comfortable 22-10 on the ensuing drive after Singletary’s score.

Check out Cook’s touchdown in the clip below:

