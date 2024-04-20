WATCH: Bills hit the field for OTAs in Orchard Park

The Buffalo Bills are back on the football field… but we’re still a long ways away from football being played.

The team’s first week of voluntary organized team activities went down in Orchard Park this past week. The likes of Josh Allen, Von Miller, and others were there taking part.

The Bills shared clips of players working out, which wasn’t really much football, in the clips below:

