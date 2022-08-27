WATCH: Bills head coach Sean McDermott fields series of questions on Matt Araiza

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke at a press conference following his team’s 21-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers in their third and final preseason game.

This one was not business as usual.

That topic of the hour was punter Matt Araiza. The rookie sixth-round pick was named in a lawsuit on Thursday that accuses him of raping a 17-year-old girl last year while he attended San Diego State.

There was a long line of questioning for the coach on the subject. He did not want to address much, as one would expect.

What McDermott did say is there is “work” to be done regarding the matter by the organization.

The most-jarring comment was McDermott’s admission that there were new things he learned about the incident in the past 24 hours despite the team having been aware of the situation much earlier.

“There’s been some and I’m not going to deny that,” McDermott said.

You can out McDermott’s entire press conference below:

We’re live with Coach McDermott after our preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.#BUFvsCAR | #BillsMafia https://t.co/dJmWVUZ2lR — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 27, 2022

Related

Injury update: Bills' Cam Lewis leaves preseason game vs. Panthers Bills QB Matt Barkley uncorks a 53-yard punt (you read that right) Bills' Matt Araiza releases statement on lawsuit, claims innocence

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire