WATCH: Bills’ Gabe Davis taps toes for touchdown vs. Vikings
The Bills were starting to pull away from the Vikings just before halftime in big thanks to Gabe Davis.
Davis caught an 11-yard touchdown pass on a fade throw from quarterback Josh Allen.
Not only did Davis tap the toes for the TD, he did so spinning backwards. The score ended up putting the Bills up 24-10.
Check out the impressive snag below:
What a snag ‼️
📺: @NFLonFOX
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 13, 2022
