WATCH: Bills’ Gabe Davis mic’d up during win over the Chiefs

“Gabe’s down there somewhere…”

That has to be the thought Bills quarterback Josh Allen has at this point, right? In the team’s 24-20 win over the Chiefs in Week 6, Allen and receiver Gabe Davis connected on another deep touchdown pass.

It was a thing of beauty, as usual.

In total, Davis had three catches for 74 yards in the outing.

And now, we can live that whole afternoon with him a bit.

Davis was mic’d up for the game by the Bills. Check out Davis’ full thoughts and sounds throughout the win in the YouTube player above.

