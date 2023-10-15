WATCH: Bills’ Gabe Davis on Brian Daboll and Sean McDermott differences

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills host the New York Giants in Orchard Park, which sees the former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to be on the opposite sideline from his former team as the opposing team’s head coach.

A lot of praise for Daboll from current Bills offensive players has been shared with the media leading up to the game, and wide receiver Gabe Davis had a reminiscent story from a Bills away game on the Up & Adams Show.

Daboll was the offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021 in Buffalo. Davis was drafted in 2020 and got to know Daboll well both on and off the field.

“What I loved about [him] was that every time we had an away game him and Shay would be outside, he [Daboll] would just be smoking a cigar … each and every single weekend, four to five cigars a day,” Davis said.

Adams chuckled during Davis’ story before wondering out loud “Could their be two more different dudes? Coaching on Sunday night?”

Bills head coach Sean McDermott, as far as we know, doesn’t smoke four to five cigars a day. He enjoys working out, even getting a lift in during interviews.

You can watch the full clip of Gabe Davis on the Up & Adams show here:

Brian Daboll and Sean McDermott could NOT be more different 😂@heykayadams @gabedavis13_ pic.twitter.com/G7g242rONe — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) October 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire