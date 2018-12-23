Watch Bills forget to tackle Julian Edelman on crazy Patriots touchdown originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots took a 21-6 lead over the Buffalo Bills in Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium on one of the craziest plays of Week 16.

Julian Edelman caught a pass from Tom Brady over the middle on a 4th-and-4 in the third quarter, and after it appeared that the Bills successfully tackled him to the ground, the Patriots wide receiver got back up and ran for a 32-yard touchdown.

A look at the replay confirmed Edelman was not down, and the touchdown call stood. Check out a replay of the score in the video below.

The Patriots' passing game hadn't enjoyed much success before that touchdown.

A win for the Patriots clinches their 10th AFC East crown in a row.

