WATCH: Bills fans give Damar Hamlin warm welcome at training camp

Nick Wojton
·2 min read

Bills Mafia has supported Damar Hamlin all along. That continued on the first day of training camp.

As the tradition goes, fans will cheer players as they take the field at St. John Fisher University for practice… each day, every year. Usually the loudest yells are for the quarterback or star players.

This time, it was for Hamlin.

As he took the field, it was a bit emotional for onlookers as Bills Mafia sent encouraging and loud messages his way as he was back at his first training camp practice since his recovery from cardiac arrest. Hamlin has been a full participant at workouts since the spring and it was confirmed he still will be.

Check out the cheers from Bills Mafia for Damar in the clips below:

