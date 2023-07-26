WATCH: Bills fans give Damar Hamlin warm welcome at training camp

Bills Mafia has supported Damar Hamlin all along. That continued on the first day of training camp.

As the tradition goes, fans will cheer players as they take the field at St. John Fisher University for practice… each day, every year. Usually the loudest yells are for the quarterback or star players.

This time, it was for Hamlin.

As he took the field, it was a bit emotional for onlookers as Bills Mafia sent encouraging and loud messages his way as he was back at his first training camp practice since his recovery from cardiac arrest. Hamlin has been a full participant at workouts since the spring and it was confirmed he still will be.

Check out the cheers from Bills Mafia for Damar in the clips below:

Damar Hamlin takes the field to loud cheers at #Bills training camp. Sean McDermott says again Hamlin is medically cleared, but they'll continue to work him in at Hamlin's own cadence. pic.twitter.com/iJcBBpSbO9 — Andy Young (@AndyYoungTV) July 26, 2023

Damar Hamlin takes the field at #Bills Training Camp. Incredible 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/EUEImYj4zF — Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) July 26, 2023

Damar Hamlin sharing a special moment with his fans at Bills training camp🥹❤️🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/fwKRuD8IIG — Jaster Athletes (@JasterAthletes) July 26, 2023

Coach McDermott: Damar Hamlin will be a full go at training camp and we’re behind him 100%. We’ll go at his cadence. 🫶#BillsCamp | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/UhWCHENHrd — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire