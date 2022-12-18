WATCH: Bills fans celebrate TD vs. Dolphins with snowballs, Spencer Brown joins in

The Bills are on the board against the Dolphins and fans got in on the celebration in a very western New York style.

The opening touchdown in the game came via the Bills, as quarterback Josh Allen connected with tight end Quintin Morris for his first-career score. It brought the scoreboard to 7-3 in favor of the Bills.

As the players came to celebrate in the end zone, fans near the end zone starter to throw snow down from their seats.

At the end of the players’ huddle, offensive lineman Spencer Brown even embraced it. He starting tossing some back.

Check out the touchdown and snow flying all over in the clips below:

Snowball showers in Buffalo to celebrate the Bills touchdown! ❆❆❆ (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/DmoTpYKr5v — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 18, 2022

Spencer Brown getting in the spirit of the snowball celebration#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/W1L8GCDZuC — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) December 18, 2022

