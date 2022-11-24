WATCH: Bills’ Ed Oliver forces fumble, recovers ball vs. Lions

A perfect trifecta for Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver

On a single play, Oliver had a tackle for loss, forced fumble and then recovered the ball for the turnover against the Lions on Thanksgiving.

At the time, the game was tied. On the ensuing drive, the Bills went down the field and took the 14-7 lead.

Check out Oliver’s huge play which set it all up below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire