WATCH: Bills’ Dion Dawkins, James Cook mic’d up at 2024 Pro Bowl

Nick Wojton

The Bills were represented by offensive lineman Dion Dawkins and running back James Cook at the 2024 Pro Bowl earlier this month (Stefon Diggs, too).

The two wore mic’s while attending the all-star event and their experience was capture by the Bills, who shared it to social media and can be found below:

