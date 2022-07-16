WATCH: Bills’ Devin Singletary working out with other NFL RBs

Bills running back Devin Singletary is getting after it with some offseason workouts–but he’s not alone.

A video surfaced which included Singletary working out with other running backs from the NFL. The two featured were Trey Sermon of 49ers and Dalvin Cook of the Vikings.

Cook is the older brother of Bills rookie rusher James Cook. Because of that, one could assume that the first-year pro is also in attendance at the workout but not shown in the video.

But in addition, Singletary and Cook had previously commented that they knew each other before becoming teammates. How? They had worked out together.

Check out the latest video with Singletary below:

Devin Singletary, Dalvin Cook and Trey Sermon putting in work 💨 (via @PER4ORM)pic.twitter.com/Zxg5jgv8E5 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 16, 2022

Related