WATCH: Bills’ Devin Singletary, Stefon Diggs score back-to-back vs. Panthers

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary got a carry in the first half of his team’s game this week.

Not only that, he got a touchdown as well.

A week after the Bills (7-6) did not run the ball once before halftime, Singletary rushed in for a score against the Carolina Panthers in Week 15.

That carry came from 16 yards out and he broke the plain with an extra effort at the end. Singletary’s rush put his team up 7-0 against Carolina.

Check it out below:

Singletary’s touchdown came just as the clock turned to the second quarter.

On the Panthers’ ensuing drive on offense, they went three-and-out. Bad news for Carolina, because Buffalo ended up putting up back-to-back touchdowns.

As a team that has struggled recently in the red zone, the Bills did anything but early against the Panthers.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs put up a second-straight score from inside the 20, also with a nice effort at the end of it after catching a quick ball from quarterback Josh Allen. He was 11 yards out.

The cherry on top was former Buffalo first-round pick Stephon Gilmore covering Diggs on the play.

There’s that score below:

