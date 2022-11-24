WATCH: Bills’ Devin Singletary mic’d up vs. Browns

The Bills had a banner day rushing the ball against the Browns in Week 11.

During the 31-23 win, running backs Devin Singletary and James Cook both had 86 rushing yards. Not only that, Singletary scored and was mic’d up for the action.

Check out the sights and sounds of the game through Singletary in the attached YouTube player above.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire