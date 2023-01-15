WATCH: Bills’ Dean Marlowe intercepts Dolphins in Wild Card

Bills safety Dean Marlowe might be a third-string backup, but he didn’t look like it against the Dolphins.

The veteran picked off Dolphins rookie QB Skylar Thompson in the first quarter. The Bills went on to score after, taking an early 14-0 lead.

Check out the score below:

🚨 INTERCEPTION 🚨 Dean Marlowe comes up with the Bills takeaway!pic.twitter.com/pKLYppbouj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 15, 2023

