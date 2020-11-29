WATCH: Bills’ Dawson Knox snags first TD of year, opens score vs. Chargers

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox didn’t have much of a challenge on this one, but they all look the same on the score sheet. Knox officially has his first touchdown of the 2020 season and he was wide open on the play.

The Bills offense drove to the goal line thanks to a 47-yard pass interference call on wideout Stefon Diggs. From there, quarterback Josh Allen found the tight end with no one around him to put Buffalo up 7-0 on the Chargers in the first quarter.

Check out the score here:

