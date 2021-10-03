WATCH: Bills’ Dawson Knox scores in third-straight game to start year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Buffalo Bills are on the board against the Houston Texans, and it comes via a familiar name.

While prior to the season some might not have considered tight end Dawson Knox that, he certainly has become a routine player finding the end zone.

Knox scored in his third-straight game early against the Texans.

This time, Knox caught a pass pass from quarterback Josh Allen just outside the red zone and took it for a score. He scampered 25 yards en route to breaking the early deadlock.

Check out Knox’s score and other highlights from the Bills’ meeting with the Texans below:

Related

NFL picks Week 4: 'Experts' all pick Bills over Texans

Bills' spread vs. Texans sees little movement by end of week

What uniforms Bills, Texans will wear in Week 4

Recommended Stories