WATCH: Bills’ Dawson Knox mic’d up vs. Lions on Thanksgiving

Bills tight end Dawson Knox was mic’d up by the team on Thanksgiving against the Lions.

Knox only had two catches for 17 yards in the 28-25 win, but boy was he engaged with the action throughout the day.

Check out the attached YouTube video above to see the sights and sounds of the Bills’ win over the Lions through Knox.

