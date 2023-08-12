WATCH: Bills’ Dane Jackson opens preseason with pick vs. Colts

Welcome to the NFL, Anthony Richardson.

The Bills and cornerback Dane Jackson gave Richardson a rude introduction to the pros. The rookie quarterback was picked off by Jackson to end his first series under center as their starter as the two teams faceoff in their preseason openers.

The interception was timely by Jackson, who in a competition to earn the starting spot at cornerback across from Tre’Davious White this summer. That play won’t hurt his chances.

Check out the pick in the clip below:

First pick of the preseason made by Dane Jackson! 📺: WIVB | Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/0yuGAsPBXV — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 12, 2023

