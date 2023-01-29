WATCH: Bills’ Damar Hamlin releases thank you video

Bills safety Damar Hamlin has released a video to say thanks to all of those who supported him throughout his road to recovery.

There’s no timetable in terms of Hamlin’s football future since suffering cardiac arrest in Week 17 against the Bengals… but the video is not only touching, it’s revealing. Hamlin sounds to be in great spirits and certainly sounds like a healthier person.

Hamlin’s message he posted to social media can be found below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire