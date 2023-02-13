WATCH: Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s interview on ‘Good Morning America’

Bills safety Damar Hamlin had his first interview since his scary cardiac arrest episode against the Bengals on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday.

Hamlin, who attended Super Bowl 57 as well, discussed a wide-range of things during the chat with Michael Strahan. Not only his health, but naturally that was mentioned too.

“I’m doing great,” Hamlin said about his physical health but noted emotionally it’s not the same. “I’m still working through things. I’m still trying to process all of the emotions and all off the trauma that comes with dealing with a situation like that.”

Hamlin noted a return to the football field is something that he desires. However, he is not going to rush it.

For more from Hamlin, see the attached GMA video below:

