WATCH: Bills’ Damar Hamlin hits game winner in charity basketball game

Damar Hamlin hosted a charity basketball game for his “Chasing M’s Foundation” over the weekend in his hometown of Pittsburgh.

The cherry on top was the game-winning basket he sank to conclude the event.

Hamlin, 26, drained a step-back three-pointer with the score tied at 117.

The inspirational safety that made his return to the Buffalo Bills following his cardiac arrest episode in 2022 has some baller in him, too.

Funny enough, current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson was the one in the crowd who capture the video of the play which can be found below:

