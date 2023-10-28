WATCH: Bills’ Dalton Kincaid makes toe-tapping sideline catch

The Bills are getting what they waned from Dalton Kincaid in recent weeks.

The first-round rookie has begun to stand out on the Bills offense. After a career-best eight catches for 75 yards against the Patriots, Kincaid followed that up with an even better showing against the Buccaneers.

On five catches, Kincaid put up 65 yards. Most will remember his first-career touchdown catch.

But how about this one? Kincaid caught this pass perfectly along the sideline against the Bucs, making a toe-tapping grab.

Check it out in the clip below:

