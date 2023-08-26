WATCH: Bills’ Christian Benford with sticky coverage, stalls Bears drive

The Bills started their preseason finale against the Bears exactly the way they wanted.

The offense capped a 12-play drive with a touchdown. But prior to that, the defense forced a three-and-out opening drive from the Bears offense. The key play defensively came from Christian Benford.

Locked in a positional battle with the likes of Dane Jackson and Kaiir Elam, Benford started for the first time this preseason after Jackson did so the first two games. Benford proved he deserved that.

On third down, Benford was locked in on Bears receiver DJ Moore. There was little-to-no window open and Benford knocked away Justin Field’s pass to end the drive.

Benford’s play can be found in the clip below:

Teach tape rep from #Bills Christian Benford on how to defend the slot fade Physical at the LOS to widen the release and force the QB to be perfect. Then go make a play on the ball#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/nlYSt190jQ — Carl Jones (@Jones11_) August 26, 2023

