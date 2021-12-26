WATCH: Bills cap perfect start vs. Patriots with touchdown pass

The Buffalo Bills had nothing short of a perfect start against the New England Patriots in their pivotal Week 16 meeting.

The Bills (8-6) first started the extravaganza on defense. Buffalo forced New England (9-5) to go three-and-out.

On offense, the Bills followed that up with an excellent effort.

Buffalo marched down the field on the Patriots. A whole 13-play sequence which went for 61 yards and concluded in a touchdown.

On fourth down, the Bills kept their offense out there on the goal line. It paid off as quarterback Josh Allen found wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie in the back of the end zone for the first touchdown of the game.

Check it out right here:

