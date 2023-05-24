WATCH: Bills’ Brandon Beane reveals more on 2023 NFL draft

Bills general manager Brandon Beane sat down with the team’s video department and gave some extra insight into the team’s 2023 NFL draft–Selections they made, decisions debated, and even film that was broken down.

For the full 12-plus minutes worth of insight from the GM, see the YouTube player above.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire