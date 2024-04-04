WATCH: Bills’ Brandon Beane jokes about not being in NFL GMs photo

Bills general manager Brandon Beane was not in the 2024 NFL general manager photo.

Sean McDermott made it into the coaches one… but Beane was shy. He joked about missing the occasion on the Pat McAfee Show shortly after the photo was snapped at the NFL owners meetings.

Per Beane… he was just busy.

That clip from Beane’s appearance can be found below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire