WATCH: Bills are back in Buffalo, offseason workouts begin

The Buffalo Bills are back in the Orchard Park groove.

On Tuesday, the team’s offseason workout programs begun.

The NFL has three different phases of offseason training. Some are voluntary, others are mandatory, and then some are limited to off the field while others are closer to actual football.

The initial start saw several familiar faces walk through the door at the team’s facilities. Quarterback Josh Allen among them, who was passing out a couple of hugs to teammates.

The Bills documented all of it and posted it via social media. Check that out below:

For those curious, here’s a breakout of the NFL’s offseason workout programs via the league’s website:

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only. Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted. Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted below, must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program.

