Watch: Bill Elliott's first NASCAR Cup Series win from 1983

While the 1983 Winston Western 500 may have marked the end of the season, it did mark the start of Bill Elliott’s winning ways in the sport’s top series.

The fall race in 1983 unfolded with Darrell Waltrip, Tim Richmond and Benny Parsons combining to lead 98 of the 119 laps on the day.

All three drivers had won at Riverside International Raceway before this race and been trading the lead throughout the day. However, it was the upstart native of Dawsonville, Georgia, who would have the last laugh.

Elliott led just five laps — the final five laps — after taking the lead from Parsons on Lap 115 to score his first NASCAR Cup Series victory and his first win in 115 starts in the series. The win was also the first for team owner Harry Melling

The victory preceded a run of six straight multi-win seasons for Elliott, in which he’d reach a career best in wins (11 in the 1985 season) and his lone Cup title (in 1988).

Relive Elliott’s first of 44 Cup wins in this NASCAR Full Race Replay of the ’83 Winston Western 500.

