Watch Bill Belichick's speech to Patriots after Chargers upset

Watch Belichick's speech to Patriots after road upset of Chargers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are finally starting to see some results.

The Patriots earned their second consecutive victory Sunday, upsetting the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 on the road to improve to 4-4 on the season.

The win was a big confidence booster for New England, which had yet to defeat a quality opponent but had played close games against playoff contenders like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys.

So, it shouldn't surprise you that there was a celebratory mood in the visitors' locker room Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The Patriots shared an 82-second clip of the postgame scene, which included head coach Bill Belichick handing out game balls to former Chargers Hunter Henry and Adrian Phillips.

"Wasn't our best, but we made the plays we needed to make when we had to win," Belichick told his team. "Good job of stepping up and making the big plays."

Phillips made the biggest play of the day, intercepting quarterback Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter and returning the pick for a touchdown to give New England a 24-17 lead. Henry also made an impact against his old team, breaking free for a 33-yard reception from quarterback Mac Jones in the second quarter.

As Belichick pointed out, the Patriots didn't play a perfect game Sunday. They lost a fumble, committed four penalties and struggled with red zone execution on offense. But it's encouraging that they were still able to win despite those mistakes, and that there's still room for improvement entering a Week 9 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

"All right fellas, start stringing them together now. Start stringing them together," Belichick added.

"We emptied the tank today. We're filling it up tomorrow, start filling it up tomorrow and head down to Carolina. It's a damn good win, congratulations."