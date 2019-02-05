Watch Bill Belichick's reaction to Stephon Gilmore's Super Bowl interception originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots had a 10-3 lead late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIII, but it wasn't until cornerback Stephon Gilmore intercepted a pass from Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff that victory seemed certain.

The Patriots blitzed Goff and he threw a weak pass targeting Brandin Cooks toward the end zone, where Gilmore was able to come down with the ball.

NFL Films tweeted a video Tuesday from this week's "Inside the NFL" episode on Showtime, and it shows Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's reaction to the clutch interception (as well as Julian Edelman pleading for an interception before the play).

Belichick doesn't show a ton of emotion during games, but his reaction here shows you just how important that interception was to helping New England secure its sixth Super Bowl title in franchise history.

The Patriots marched down the field on the ensuing drive and kicked a field goal to increase their lead to 13-3, which ultimately was the final score from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Gilmore didn't win Super Bowl MVP, but he gave a tremendous performance. It was a fitting end to his All-Pro season.

